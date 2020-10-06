Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) vs. Rewalk Robotics (OTCMKTS:RWLK) Head to Head Analysis

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Rewalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% Rewalk Robotics -282.04% -109.54% -54.24%

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Rewalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rewalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rewalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Rewalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rewalk Robotics is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Rewalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rewalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Rewalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,273.55 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Rewalk Robotics $4.87 million 4.21 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.40

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rewalk Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rewalk Robotics has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rewalk Robotics beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

