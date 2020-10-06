Entertainment AI (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 9.3%

Entertainment AI plc (LON:SEEN)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Entertainment AI Company Profile (LON:SEEN)

Entertainment AI plc operates as a technology and media platform company in the United States. It operates a network of affiliated creators, a catalogue of streaming content, and an audience with artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies to enhance experience and monetization of videos.

