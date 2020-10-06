Analysts Expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

