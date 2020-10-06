Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

