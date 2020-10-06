Zacks: Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Livexlive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

LIVX stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.