EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

EPR Properties stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.49. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

