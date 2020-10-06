Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.67). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $11.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:ALT opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.