-$0.67 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Arvinas reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 419%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

