Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of NLC opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 29.00 and a current ratio of 29.01. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.23.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Neo Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

