Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €150.44 ($176.99).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €136.35 ($160.41) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.05.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.