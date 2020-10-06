Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €47.83 ($56.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.56. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.