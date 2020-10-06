Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €85.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GXI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €97.35 ($114.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.53. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.