Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €92.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.27 ($83.85).

FRA:ZAL opened at €82.50 ($97.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.38. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

