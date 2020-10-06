Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

ETR:GXI opened at €97.35 ($114.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -95.53. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

