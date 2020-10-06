Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

