Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.62 ($125.43).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €119.75 ($140.88) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.99. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

