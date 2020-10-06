Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.57 ($50.09).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.09 ($43.64) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.