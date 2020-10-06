K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

ETR:SDF opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Monday. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €13.60 ($16.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

