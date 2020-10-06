Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.87 ($26.91) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.61. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

