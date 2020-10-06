Contrasting Tilray (TLRY) & Its Competitors

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|1
|12
|2
|0
|2.07
|Tilray Competitors
|135
|359
|405
|14
|2.33
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-259.60%
|-77.77%
|-21.45%
|Tilray Competitors
|-163.69%
|-267.59%
|-46.37%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Tilray and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$166.98 million
|-$321.17 million
|-3.20
|Tilray Competitors
|$218.50 million
|-$99.79 million
|0.90
Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.