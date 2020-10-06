Critical Comparison: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLYF)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Ablynx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $14.38 billion 3.13 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.47 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Ablynx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 40.91% 50.10% 24.10% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 4 16 11 0 2.23 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $312.04, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Biogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biogen is more favorable than Ablynx.

Risk & Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats Ablynx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing Opicinumab, BIIB061, and BIIB091 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB110, and BIIB100 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB054 and BIIB094 for treating movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 for ophthalmology; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology and others; BIIB104 for neurocognitive disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and SB11 biosimilar, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

