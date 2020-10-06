Comparing Delcath Systems (DCTH) & Its Rivals

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) is one of 157 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Delcath Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million -$8.88 million -0.01 Delcath Systems Competitors $1.25 billion $127.56 million -8.59

Delcath Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24% Delcath Systems Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delcath Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems Competitors 1324 4205 6889 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Delcath Systems rivals beat Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

