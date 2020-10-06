HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

