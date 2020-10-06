Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Iradimed stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 112.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

