Contrasting Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) & China Networks International (NASDAQ:CNWHF)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fluent alerts:

This table compares Fluent and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -0.90% 0.33% 0.23% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Fluent has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 0.72 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -133.00 China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fluent and China Networks International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than China Networks International.

Summary

Fluent beats China Networks International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.