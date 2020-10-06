Contrasting Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) and Its Competitors

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cocrystal Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma -2,886.85% -20.71% -19.44% Cocrystal Pharma Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $6.56 million -$48.17 million -15.40 Cocrystal Pharma Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.82

Cocrystal Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cocrystal Pharma Competitors 7250 19809 37673 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.98%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

