Critical Survey: Imperial Oil (IMO) & The Competition

Imperial Oil (NYSE: IMO) is one of 29 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Imperial Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Imperial Oil and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60% Imperial Oil Competitors -1.62% 168.05% 115.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Imperial Oil and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Oil Competitors 712 2606 3184 201 2.43

As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Imperial Oil’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 63.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion $1.66 billion 7.16 Imperial Oil Competitors $84.92 billion $2.53 billion 2.68

Imperial Oil’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Imperial Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Imperial Oil peers beat Imperial Oil on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

