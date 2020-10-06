Contrasting Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) & Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Heart Tronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 9.24 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Tronics.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1084.67, indicating that its stock price is 108,367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stereotaxis and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stereotaxis presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 120.72%. Given Stereotaxis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stereotaxis is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Heart Tronics Company Profile

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

