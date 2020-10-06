Head to Head Survey: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:EVER)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences $248.81 million 4.27 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -138.61 Twitter $3.46 billion 10.82 $1.47 billion $1.99 23.77

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences -1.67% -9.24% -5.39% Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 4 25 10 0 2.15

Twitter has a consensus target price of $35.27, suggesting a potential downside of 25.45%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Twitter beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

