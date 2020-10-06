Financial Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) versus Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 67.68 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Compugen $17.80 million 61.39 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -37.14

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Compugen N/A -32.53% -27.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Compugen 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.49%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Compugen.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.