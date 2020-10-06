$317.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce sales of $317.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.26 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,964,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

