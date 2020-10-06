Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970,000.00 to $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,525.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

