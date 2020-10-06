Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $15.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 207.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

