TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Getting Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. Analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

