$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970,000.00 and the highest is $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million.

CUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

