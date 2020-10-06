$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report sales of $10.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $15.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

