Aortech International (LON:RUA) Shares Up 2.3%

Aortech International (LON:RUA)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73). 6,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 44,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Aortech International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Aortech International (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as Reaction Injection Molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

