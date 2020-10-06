MelodyVR Group (LON:ASLR) Trading Down 18.6%

MelodyVR Group PLC (LON:ASLR)’s stock price was down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 480,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 659,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.12.

About MelodyVR Group (LON:ASLR)

Asimilar Group Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

