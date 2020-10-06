Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 5,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agilityshares Dynamic Etf stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 616,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,000. Agilityshares Dynamic Etf accounts for about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilityshares Dynamic Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilityshares Dynamic Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.