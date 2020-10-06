Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 5,616 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

