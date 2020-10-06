Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 5,616 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Funding Circle Trading Down 16.7%
Funding Circle Trading Down 16.7%
Aortech International Shares Up 2.3%
Aortech International Shares Up 2.3%
MelodyVR Group Trading Down 18.6%
MelodyVR Group Trading Down 18.6%
Agilityshares Dynamic Etf Stock Price Up 0.2%
Agilityshares Dynamic Etf Stock Price Up 0.2%
Red Electrica Corporacion Trading Down 16.5%
Red Electrica Corporacion Trading Down 16.5%
Zaim Credit Systems Shares Up 4.3%
Zaim Credit Systems Shares Up 4.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report