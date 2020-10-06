Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Trading Up 0%

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.39% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

