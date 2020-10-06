CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:AIRE) Trading Down 15.4%

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:AIRE) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.02 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). 183,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 194,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.25 ($0.79).

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

