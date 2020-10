Head-To-Head Comparison: USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) versus CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

USA Truck has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USA Truck and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of USA Truck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Truck and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $522.63 million 0.16 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -25.18 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.34 $8.48 million $0.61 29.23

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has higher revenue and earnings than USA Truck. USA Truck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for USA Truck and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

USA Truck presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.53%. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than USA Truck.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . beats USA Truck on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 1,976 tractors, which included 429 independent contractor tractors; and 6,226 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

