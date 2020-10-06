Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates in three segments: Lotteries and Keno, Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services. The Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, and Keno brands.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.