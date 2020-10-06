Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading Up 0.3%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 11,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.67.

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Alacer Gold had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

