iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $100.02. Approximately 40,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 107,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.