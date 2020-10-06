BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.35. 27,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 59,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.59% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

