Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) Shares Up 8%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) shares shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 1,420,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,307,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.51.

In other news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 126,000 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,171.31). Also, insider David Clarkson bought 208,866 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,886.60 ($27,292.04).

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.