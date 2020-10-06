Choom (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Choom from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

