Hertsford Capital (LON:OTAQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

In related news, insider George Watt acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

OTAQ Group Ltd manufactures underwater electronic equipment for the aquaculture, fisheries, and renewable industry. OTAQ Group Ltd was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Lancaster, United Kingdom.

